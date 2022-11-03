US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. He remains at large despite a warrant seeking his arrest. The State Department on Thursday said it was offering up to $5 million through its Rewards for Justice program.