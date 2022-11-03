Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massage therapist who says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after she worked on him in 2010 insisted from the witness stand at his Los Angeles trial that she has not changed her account of the incident. Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman said that from her initial interviews with police to previous testimony to her words on the stand at the trial, she has added details that are increasingly incriminating. The woman said that actually talking through the trauma has helped her remember details. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault.

