Campaigning kicks off for Malaysia’s general elections

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has formally started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether political reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a long-held dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians will cast ballots to fill 222 seats in federal Parliament and choose representatives for three state legislatures.

