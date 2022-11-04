From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds

In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and gubernatorial races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its control past its respective states. Historic races in Vermont and North Carolina could elect, Becca Balint, as its first woman in Congress and Cheri Beasley as the state’s first Black senator and she would be the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. It’s not only critical leadership positions up for grabs in swing states like Georgia and Arizona, issues like vote-by-mail, abortion and legalizing marijuana all have come to the forefront of this midterms cycle.

