Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police has been fighting to remove a powerful gang that surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months — though it’s not immediately clear if the blockade has been fully lifted. Police Chief Frantz Elbé on Friday congratulated officers involved in an operation to oust members of the gang federation, which had refused to budge as it demanded that the prime minister’s resignation. It’s not clear if anyone died during the gunfire that echoed across the capital on Thursday or whether the gang has been completely cleared from the area. Elbé says police “won a fight, but it is not over.”

