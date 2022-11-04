Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker. No objections to Judge Loretta Giorgi’s ties to the Pelosi family were made during Friday’s scheduling hearing. Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, was released from the hospital Thursday after the violent assault a week ago. Suspect David DePape is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty.

