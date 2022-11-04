Leading figure in Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85

LONDON (AP) — The former acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood has died in London at the age of 85. The group says Ibrahim Munir died on Friday in London, where he has lived in exile for the past 40 years, after having spent much of the 1950s and 1960s behind bars in Egypt. The Brotherhood came to power in Egypt following elections a year after the 2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak. The Egyptian army in 2013 ousted the country’s Islamist President, Mohammed Morsi, who hailed from the Brotherhood, after mass protests over his divisive rule. The group was later outlawed as a terrorist organization and authorities have cracked down on its members, jailing thousands.

