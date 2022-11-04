Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
By JAMES ANDERSON
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment in an incident in which the man is accused of inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine during the primary election in June. Police in Pueblo say 31-year-old Richard Patton was arrested Thursday. No secure elections data was breached in the June 28 incident. But the alleged tampering heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment.