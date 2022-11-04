Midterm voters to take on Colorado’s soaring housing costs

DENVER (AP) — Voters will take on the soaring costs of housing in Colorado next Tuesday when they decide on a bevy of local land statewide ballot measures. Among the measures is one that would direct an estimated $300 million in tax revenue to affordable housing throughout the state. In Rocky Mountain resort communities, voters will decide on taxing or reallocating tax revenue from short-term rentals to fund housing. And in Denver, residents will choose whether to have landlords bankroll attorneys for all residents facing eviction. The housing referendums arrive as the last dregs of pandemic-era rental assistance disappear. Colorado housing prices rank among the nation’s highest when accounting for how much its residents earn, and they’ve increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

