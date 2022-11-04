Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnations

PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker says he was “deeply hurt” after a far-right member of the French parliament made a racist remark during a legislative session. The incident has triggered condemnations from across the political spectrum. The far-right lawmaker was heard shouting the words “return to Africa” at the Black lawmaker, who was challenging the government Thursday about migrants stranded at sea. The words prompted immediate uproar in the legislature, leading the president of the National Assembly to suspend the session and launch an investigation. A meeting of the Assembly’s managing body was set for Friday afternoon to decide about potential sanctions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.