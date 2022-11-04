Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has heard arguments in the case of a high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns. Lawyers for French teacher Peter Vlaming argued Friday that West Point High School violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. But an attorney for the school told the high court that the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy. Vlaming appealed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit and is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it. The justices did not indicate how soon they could rule.

