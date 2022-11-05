Deadly year could imperil Little Rock mayor’s reelection bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor is in the middle of a tough reelection bid four years after he promised to unite Arkansas’ capital. Mayor Frank Scott faces three challengers in what’s become one of the few competitive races in solidly Republican Arkansas. Scott is facing criticism over the city’s spiraling homicide rate and his management of the city. He’s also being targeted by Republican-backed groups hoping to unseat the incumbent mayor. Scott’s chief rival is a retired car dealer who’s criticized the mayor for crime in the city.

