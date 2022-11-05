Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress
By DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville. The state’s largest city has been a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, the longtime congressman who is retiring after eight terms. Louisville businessman Stuart Ray is hoping to become the first Republican to win the congressional seat since 2004. Five incumbent Republicans are expected to cruise to reelection in Kentucky’s other congressional districts.