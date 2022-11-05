S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft. The two men were pulled out to safety on Friday night from a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. The shaft collapsed on Oct. 26. Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition. Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.

