Mexico City autopsy says woman slain, disputing state study

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say an autopsy on a local woman found dead in the neighboring state of Morelos shows she was killed by blunt force trauma. The announcement Sunday contradicts a Morelos state forensic exam that suggested the woman choked on her own vomit as a result of intoxication. The contrasting studies suggest there may have been some attempt to write off her death as something other than murder. In Mexico, women’s killings have risen in recent years and the families of many victims say police have been slow, negligent and unwilling to adequately investigate their deaths.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.