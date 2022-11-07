California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California swimmer says she saw a shark attack her after it rammed her out of the water off the coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego. Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her Friday morning ocean swim when something hit her hard and pushed her out of the water. She spoke to reporters from her hospital bed where she is recovering from puncture wounds and lacerations to her thigh. She says she immediately knew she was being attacked by a shark. She says the shark bit into her leg, flung her around and shook her like a dog with a toy, then let her go.

