Chicago man gets life in prison for killing 6 family members

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing six members of his family, including two young boys, inside their Chicago home in 2016. A jury last month found Diego Uribe Cruz guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings in the victims’ bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. During his trial, prosecutors alleged Uribe Cruz shot his aunt, 32-year-Maria Martinez, after he tried to rob her on Feb. 4, 2016, before he fatally stabbed her sons, ages 10 and 13, and stabbed or beat to death other relatives. Evidence against Uribe Cruz included DNA recovered from under Martinez’s fingernails.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.