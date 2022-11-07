German customs officials seize cocaine valued at $44.3M

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officials say they have seized 635 kilograms of cocaine among bananas shipped from Ecuador. The customs office in Essen said on Monday that the cocaine, compressed into blocks and wrapped in plastic film, was found Oct. 27 in several packages in Duisburg in western Germany. The packages were wedged between bananas in a container shipped from Ecuador that had arrived in Germany via the Dutch port of Vlissingen. Employees at the company the bananas were delivered to noticed the packages and notified customs. Authorities put the street value of the cocaine at about 44.5 million euros ($44.3 million).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.