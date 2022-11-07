Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s official news agency says the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan. Monday’s report on IRNA identified the gunman as Sobhan Komrouni. He died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest. The report identified the gunman’s accomplice as an Afghan citizen, and said a third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the “main coordinator” of the attack from Iran’s capital, Tehran. The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Iran’s government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful anti-government protests, without offering evidence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.