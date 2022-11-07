No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a district attorney will not seek an indictment against sheriff’s deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door. Brianna Grier’s family and civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, had demanded a full accounting of the Black woman’s fall and subsequent death in July. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had completed its investigation and turned the findings over to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury. Emails to the district attorney and an attorney for Grier’s family were not immediately returned.