‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in U.S. elections
By The Associated Press
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, has admitted he interfered in U.S. elections and says he will continue to do so — for the first time confirming the accusations he has been rejecting for years. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Prigozhin said in remarks posted by his spokespeople on social media. Prigozhin and a dozen other Russian nationals were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.