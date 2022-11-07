Qatar’s promise of ‘carbon-neutral’ World Cup raises doubts
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar has been on a ferocious construction spree that has few recent parallels in the long run-up to hosting the 2022 men’s World Cup soccer tournament. It built seven of its eight stadiums, a new metro system, highways, high-rises and Lusail, a futuristic city that ten years ago was mostly dust and sand. Qatar promised something else to distinguish this World Cup from others in the past: It would be ‘carbon-neutral,’ meaning it would have no impact on the climate. But outside experts say Qatar and FIFA’s plan rests on convenient accounting and projects that won’t counteract the event’s carbon footprint.