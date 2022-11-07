Shannon scores 24 as Illinois beats Eastern Illinois 87-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 23 Illinois cruised to an 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois. Dain Dainja added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini, who outrebounded the Panthers 53-30 and scored 21 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points and Yaakema Rose added 10 for Eastern Illinois.

