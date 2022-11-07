South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning a reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state. Meanwhile, her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state’s largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls. The dueling campaign rallies on Monday evening centered on the areas where each candidate is expecting to draw large numbers of voters. Republicans have nearly doubled Democrats on voter roles in South Dakota, but Smith said he was hoping to carry Sioux Falls with enough votes to buoy his chances of an upset on Election Day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.