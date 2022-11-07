Weinstein accuser takes stand in LA after New York testimony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The only Harvey Weinstein accuser to testify at both his New York and California trials has taken the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to repeat her account of what she says was a sexual assault by the former movie mogul in 2013. Lauren Young testified Monday that she was supposed to be showing Weinstein a script at a Beverly Hills hotel when he trapped her in a bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her. A Weinstein attorney pointed out that that in initial interviews with police, she had said the attack happened nearly a year earlier. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He was convicted at the New York trial and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

