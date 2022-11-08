Battle for US House goes through New York’s suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — The fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives was being partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City’s suburbs. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map. Many of the most competitive races are clustered in suburban areas on Long Island and north of the city. One of the most closely watched races involves U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He’s trying to find off a spirited challenge from Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

