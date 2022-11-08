Britt eyes Senate win in Alabama, faces Boyd, Sophocleus
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt could become the first woman elected to the U.S Senate from Alabama as she seeks to capture the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt faces Democratic nominee Will Boyd, a pastor, and Libertarian John Sophocleus, an economics instructor, in Tuesday’s race for the rare open Senate seat in Alabama. Shelby, 88. is retiring after serving six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, a business lobby.