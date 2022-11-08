Calif. police officer arrested after firing shots into air

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California police officer was arrested for firing his gun into the air several times in a tavern’s parking lot after drinking with his friends. The San Bernardino Police Department says no one was injured early Sunday when off-duty Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte fired his service weapon multiple times. He fled the tavern in Blue Jay, California, but later turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

