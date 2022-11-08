Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Fraternity parties are temporarily suspended at Cornell University after reports that a student was sexually assaulted over the weekend and four others were reportedly drugged in recent weeks. Leaders of the Ivy League university in upstate New York said this week that all of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities. Investigations are ongoing. A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event early that morning.

