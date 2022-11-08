Democrat Greenberg, shooting survivor, wins Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville mayor’s race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office earlier this year. Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf, the mayor of a small city incorporated inside the boundaries of Louisville’s Metro area. Greenberg escaped the attempt on his life unharmed, but a bullet grazed his sweater. A local social justice activist was charged in the shooting and remains in federal custody. In a victory speech Tuesday night, he alluded to the shooting when thanking his campaign team, some of whom were in the office when the shooter opened fire.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.