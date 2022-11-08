Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake centered in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday. A government official says the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured and there are reports of houses in multiple villages sustaining damage. The U.S. Geological Survey gave preliminary ratings of a 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 9.8 miles and its epicenter 13 miles east of Dipayal. The earthquake was felt as far as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 250 miles west of the epicenter. Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal.

