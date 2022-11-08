EU targets 19 more Myanmar officials with sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on several senior officials and armed forces officers in Myanmar, where a military takeover last year set off violence that threatens to destabilize other parts of Southeast Asia. The EU froze the assets of 19 people and banned them from traveling in Europe. The 27-nation bloc also froze the assets of Myanmar’s State Administration Council. EU headquarters said Tuesday that the SAC, set up in February 2021 following a military coup, “is responsible for policies and activities that undermine democracy and the rule of law.” the EU is now targeting a total of 84 people and 11 “entities” like agencies, companies or organizations.

