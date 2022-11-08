Fires set near historically Black college; arson suspected

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi’s capital city are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who set several fires on and near the campus of a public historically Black college. News outlets report at least seven fires were confirmed by officials early Tuesday. At least two of the buildings set ablaze are churches. Another one of the fires broke out on Jackson State University’s baseball field. No injuries had been reported. Authorities are searching for one person. They have not provided the person’s name or a suspected motivation behind the fires.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

