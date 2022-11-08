Florida GOP looks to seize advantage of redrawn House maps

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — There will be at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains. Heading into this election year, the Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats had 11. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth. The marquee races include a pair of incumbent House members, Republican Neal Dunn and Democrat Al Lawson. The two are facing off against each other in a north Florida district that leans GOP.

