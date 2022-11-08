German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian group says its ship has docked in southern Italy and disembarked all 89 people rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as others continue under Italy’s new hard-right government. The group had waited at sea for days for Italy to assign it a port. Italy on Monday told it to go to Reggio Calabria. Italy has refused to assign migrant rescue ships with a port of safety as the government of Premier Giorgia Meloni takes a hard line with nongovernmental organizations operating in the central Mediterranean. Instead, it has been instructing them to ports, where authorities allow only vulnerable people to disembark.

