GOP aiming for longtime Democratic NW Indiana US House seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans hope to win the northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state. National Republicans targeted first-term Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House. They threw their support behind Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran. Democrats have typically won the 1st District by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country’s largest steel mills. Green touted herself as a Trump supporter during the Republican primary campaign but has backed away from talking about him in recent months.

