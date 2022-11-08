GOP’s Ken Paxton wins 3rd term as Texas attorney general

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won reelection amid a slew of his own legal problems and dysfunction in his agency. His defeat Tuesday of Democrat Rochelle Garza continues Republican’s decades of dominance in Texas’ statewide offices. Paxton secured a third term to continue his conservatives legal challenges to the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. His victory came in the face of an array of controversies, including disciplinary action by the state bar, an FBI investigation and a long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Paxton has denied wrongdoing but also has seen disarray in his office and a wave of staff departures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.