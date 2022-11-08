Gov. DeSantis faces voters in a changing Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing voters in a state that is rapidly drifting to the right. His Democratic challenger is Charlie Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state. A decisive win for DeSantis would bolster his status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations. Voters on Tuesday are faced with a choice between DeSantis’ brash brand of culture war politics and Crist’s appeal to moderates. DeSantis has vastly out fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the “woke agenda” of liberals.

