Judge tosses impeachment witness’s suit against Trump’s son

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that the oldest son of Donald Trump and other Trump allies did not defame a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a key witness in the first impeachment case against the former president. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by Alexander Vindman that accused Donald Trump Jr. and others of an intimidation and defamation campaign. Boasberg acknowledged that the “defendants leveled harsh, meanspirited, and at times misleading attacks” against Vindman. But, he said, “political hackery alone does not violate” the law and allow for a successful lawsuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.