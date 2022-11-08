Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race. Abrams, a 48-year-old lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she won. The 59-year-old Kemp could clinch another term after attacks from Donald Trump threatened to snuff out Kemp’s support among fellow Republicans. Abrams raised $85 million through Sept. 30, while Kemp raised $60 million. Abrams emphasized a broad range of plans she says would improve Georgians’ lives, while Kemp emphasized the state’s economic strength and his moves to hand money back to voters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.