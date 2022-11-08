LA in crisis: Troubled city has stark choice for next mayor
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles voters have a stark choice for mayor: a billionaire developer who is promising a shift to the political right, or a progressive congresswoman who could become the first Black woman to hold the job. The contest between luxury mall builder Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is playing out with the heavily Democratic city in turmoil. It’s been shaken by racism and corruption scandals at City Hall, an unchecked homeless crisis, rising crime rates and runaway housing costs and rents. The Republican-turned-Democrat Caruso is promising to put more police officers on the streets. Bass says she’ll build coalitions to heal the city.