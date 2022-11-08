Magaziner and Fung face off for Rhode Island US House seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up.

