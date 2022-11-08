Michigan’s new districts produce tossup congressional races

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s new congressional district map is producing some tight U.S. House races in Tuesday’s election. An independent panel redrew the lines after the 2020 census. The 3rd District anchored in Grand Rapids is an open seat after Republican John Gibbs unseated Rep. Peter Meijer. The freshman lawmaker was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Opposing Gibbs is Democratic attorney Hillary Scholten. Another tossup is in the recrafted 7th District, where Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin faces Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett. Republicans hope redistricting gives them a better shot at unseating five-term Democrat Dan Kildee, whose GOP opponent is Paul Junge.

