North Dakota’s Hoeven wins third term in US Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven of North Dakota has won reelection to a third term in the U.S. Senate. Hoeven coasted past Rick Becker, a fellow Republican who ran as an independent, and Democrat Katrina Christiansen in Tuesday’s election. The victory matches the three terms he won as North Dakota’s governor. Becker, a leader of the GOP’s far-right faction in North Dakota, narrowly lost the party endorsement to Hoeven in April. Christiansen is a University of Jamestown engineering professor and political newcomer.

