Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The daughter of Norway’s King Harald says she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following questions about her and her American fiancé’s activities. Princess Märtha Louise is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne. The 50-year-old got engaged in June to Durek Verrett, who describes himself as a shaman and a healer. At least one foundation for which Märtha Louise served as a patron subsequently ended its connection with the princess. In a palace statement issued Tuesday, she said the decision to step back from royal duties was made in coordination with her parents “to create peace around the royal household.”

