Party says Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan delaying march on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Party officials say Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed the resumption of his protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to challenge his successor’s government for later this week. They say that instead of Tuesday as previously announced, the march is now to resume on Thursday. The officials did not explain the delay. Khan was wounded in a shooting last week when a gunman attacked his convoy, killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also wounded. The gunman was arrested and has purportedly confessed to an assassination attempt on Khan. The attack raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations.

