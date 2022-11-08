Race for Nevada’s US Senate candidates too early to call

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too close to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night. Laxalt and Cortez Masto have been locked in a tight race for weeks, both hitting hard on national party talking points. Laxalt has blamed inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies. Cortez Masto has promised to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and said she will fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

