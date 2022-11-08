Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator hasn’t been elected in 14 years. Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election. Kennedy, who has proven to be popular in Louisiana and on Capitol Hill, raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

