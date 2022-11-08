Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran has won a third term in the U.S. Senate. Moran defeated Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas and a United Methodist pastor. Moran has become visible on veterans issues in recent years and played a key role this year in improving benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. He received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement early in 2021. It’s been 90 years since Kansas elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

