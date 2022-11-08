Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims

LONDON (AP) — A senior member of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has resigned after mounting allegations that he bullied colleagues. Gavin Williamson announced his resignation in letter posted Tuesday night on Twitter. That came four days after the Times of London published expletive-laden text messages Williamson sent to another member of Parliament. After that, a senior civil servant alleged that Williamson subjected them to sustained bullying, telling the individual to “slit your throat” on one occasion and “jump out of the window” on another.

